Turkey to Invest Almost $10Bln in Production, Transportation of Gas in Black Sea - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Turkey has extended government support for the Sakarya natural gas field development project by a presidential decree, allocating around 145.1 billion liras ($9.9 billion) to the production and transportation of 540 billion cubic meters of gas in the Black Sea, media reported.

There is a super incentive for the development of the natural gas field, the Sabah newspaper said, adding that these 540 billion cubic meters of natural gas will be available to the public in 2023.