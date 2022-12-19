UrduPoint.com

Turkey To Produce 25,000 Barrels Of Oil Daily From New Field In Southeast - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Turkey to Produce 25,000 Barrels of Oil Daily From New Field in Southeast - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Turkey intends to produce 25,000 barrels of oil per day from a new field discovered in the country's southeast, Turkish media reported on Monday.

On December 12, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the discovery of a field in southeastern Turkey with an estimated net oil reserves of 150 million barrels worth $12 billion. According to the president, this field is one of the 10 largest discovered onshore in 2022.

Oil exploration continues in the upper regions of Mount Gabar, whose height reaches 1,800 meters (1.

1 miles), the Yeni Safak newspaper reported. A sixth well is currently being drilled, the newspaper reported, noting that the authorities' goal is to drill 12 oil wells in the region, which will produce 25,000 barrels of oil per day, the newspaper added.

Engineers estimate that only 150 million barrels can be extracted from the entire reserve, the report read.

The oil extracted could be used in vehicles, such as tractors that use diesel fuel, even without any refining, according to the newspaper.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Turkey Oil Vehicles Tayyip Erdogan December Media From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construc ..

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construction of motorway

41 minutes ago
 PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual ..

PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual cooperation to address politi ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.