Turkey to Produce 25,000 Barrels of Oil Daily From New Field in Southeast - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Turkey intends to produce 25,000 barrels of oil per day from a new field discovered in the country's southeast, Turkish media reported on Monday.

On December 12, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the discovery of a field in southeastern Turkey with an estimated net oil reserves of 150 million barrels worth $12 billion. According to the president, this field is one of the 10 largest discovered onshore in 2022.

Oil exploration continues in the upper regions of Mount Gabar, whose height reaches 1,800 meters (1.

1 miles), the Yeni Safak newspaper reported. A sixth well is currently being drilled, the newspaper reported, noting that the authorities' goal is to drill 12 oil wells in the region, which will produce 25,000 barrels of oil per day, the newspaper added.

Engineers estimate that only 150 million barrels can be extracted from the entire reserve, the report read.

The oil extracted could be used in vehicles, such as tractors that use diesel fuel, even without any refining, according to the newspaper.