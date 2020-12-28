UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey To Raise Minimum Wage By 21.56% In 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 02:26 PM

Turkey to raise minimum wage by 21.56% in 2021

Turkey is raising its minimum wage by 21.56% as of Jan. 1, the country's family, labor and social services minister announced on Monday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Turkey is raising its minimum wage by 21.56% as of Jan. 1, the country's family, labor and social services minister announced on Monday.

Net minimum wage for single people will be 2,826 Turkish liras ($377) a month, up from 2,324 Turkish liras a month ($310), Zehra Zumrut Selcuk said.

The new gross minimum wage, before deductions such as social security premiums and income taxes, will reach to 3,578 liras ($477.3).

The rate of increase was much above the country's annual inflation rate, the minister stressed.

Turkey's annual inflation stood at 14% in November while the 12-month average hike in consumer prices was 12.04%.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Turkey November Family From

Recent Stories

USFK to begin COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday

3 minutes ago

Sudan to deploy troops in Darfur after tribal clas ..

3 minutes ago

Distillery unearthed, five criminals held with dru ..

3 minutes ago

Iran Provided Ukraine With Report on Downed Passen ..

3 minutes ago

17 missing after Russian fishing boat sinks in Arc ..

8 minutes ago

Mongolia reports 16 more COVID-19 cases

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.