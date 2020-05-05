Turkey to Reopen Major Enterprises From May 11 - Industry Minister

Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said on Tuesday that the country's major industrial enterprises would resume work on May 11

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said on Tuesday that the country's major industrial enterprises would resume work on May 11.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a plan for a phased lockdown exit after the coronavirus pandemic.

"Beginning May 11, all major enterprises will resume work," Varank said.

He added that 16,900 companies continued operating during curfews, which were announced several times in April and May due to the pandemic.

According to Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, the number of COVID-19 cases grew by 1,614 over a day, bringing the total to over 127,000. The death toll stands at 3,461.