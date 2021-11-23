UrduPoint.com

Turkey To Sign New Gas Supply Deals With Russia In 2021 - Energy Minister

Tue 23rd November 2021

Turkey to Sign New Gas Supply Deals With Russia in 2021 - Energy Minister

Turkey intends to sign new gas supply contracts with Russia for a period of three to ten years before the end of 2021, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Turkey intends to sign new gas supply contracts with Russia for a period of three to ten years before the end of 2021, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Tuesday.

"The contracts (with Russia) expiring at the end of the year will be extended.

The terms of these contracts are not as long as before, they can range from 3 to 10 years. We expect the deal to be completed by the end of the year. There will also be the possibility of increasing supplies according to needs. This part was not included in the previous contract," Donmez said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

