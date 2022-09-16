UrduPoint.com

Turkey To Start Paying For 25% Of Russian Gas Deliveries In Rubles - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that in the near future Turkey would begin to receive Russian gas, paying for 25% of supplies in Russian rubles, and Russia was ready to increase supplies in all directions

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that in the near future Turkey would begin to receive Russian gas, paying for 25% of supplies in Russian rubles, and Russia was ready to increase supplies in all directions.

"We are ready to significantly increase our supplies to the Republic of Turkey in all areas that are of interest to you. And, as you know, our agreement on the supply of natural gas of Russian origin to Turkey with payment for 25% of these supplies in Russian rubles should come into force in the near future. The issues, as far as I understand, have been agreed," he said.

