MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Turkey and Ukraine may sign an agreement to establish a free trade zone during the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Kiev on February 3, Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu reported on Wednesday.

The Turkish leader is scheduled to visit Ukraine amid the 30th anniversary of Turkish-Ukrainian relations.

Additionally, the 10th meeting of the the High Level Strategic Council between the two countries will be held in Kiev on Thursday, with the presidents expected to attend the event.

According to Anadolu, the negotiations are expected to focus on expanding business cooperation and increasing bilateral trade.

In 2021, the trade between the two countries amounted to $7.42 billion, the report said.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking before the parliament, announced Kiev's intention to sign a free trade agreement with Ankara in the coming days.