Turkey-US Businesses Urge Erdogan, Biden to Repair Ties Ahead of NATO Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The Istanbul-based Turkey-US business Council (TAIK) and AmCham Turkey have sent a joint letter to presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Joe Biden ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in Brussels in a push to mend and bolster bilateral relations.

The NATO summit will be the first opportunity for the two leaders to meet.

"In a joint letter sent to the President of #Turkey @RTErdogan and the U.S. President @POTUS ahead of the upcoming @NATO meeting in Brussels on June 14, @taikofficial and @TurkeyAmCham conveyed the benefits of strengthening TR-U.S. economic and commercial relations," TAIK tweeted on Wednesday.

The letter calls on Biden and Erdogan to turn a new page and resolve differences in Turkish-American relations. The letter highlights the historical depth of bilateral ties and the significant role of economy and trade in solving problems.

In recent years, relations between Turkey and the US have deteriorated due to a number of issues, including Turkey's purchase of the Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, American military support for the Kurdish-dominated People's Protection Units, and Biden's recognition of the Armenian genocide.