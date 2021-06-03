UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey-US Businesses Urge Erdogan, Biden To Repair Ties Ahead Of NATO Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:50 AM

Turkey-US Businesses Urge Erdogan, Biden to Repair Ties Ahead of NATO Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The Istanbul-based Turkey-US business Council (TAIK) and AmCham Turkey have sent a joint letter to presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Joe Biden ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in Brussels in a push to mend and bolster bilateral relations.

The NATO summit will be the first opportunity for the two leaders to meet.

"In a joint letter sent to the President of #Turkey @RTErdogan and the U.S. President @POTUS ahead of the upcoming @NATO meeting in Brussels on June 14, @taikofficial and @TurkeyAmCham conveyed the benefits of strengthening TR-U.S. economic and commercial relations," TAIK tweeted on Wednesday.

The letter calls on Biden and Erdogan to turn a new page and resolve differences in Turkish-American relations. The letter highlights the historical depth of bilateral ties and the significant role of economy and trade in solving problems.

In recent years, relations between Turkey and the US have deteriorated due to a number of issues, including Turkey's purchase of the Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, American military support for the Kurdish-dominated People's Protection Units, and Biden's recognition of the Armenian genocide.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

NATO Business Turkey Brussels Tayyip Erdogan June

Recent Stories

UAE looking to close group gap with first win agai ..

11 minutes ago

IHC seeks complaint details from FIA against journ ..

1 hour ago

Balochistan reports 75 more positive for COVID-19

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to form Boar ..

2 hours ago

Punjab University awards PhD degree to Bushra Naz

20 minutes ago

UNGA Secures Over $15Mln for Lebanon Tribunal Faci ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.