UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Annual Inflation Drops To 39.59% In May - Statistics Authority

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2023 | 06:23 PM

Turkey's Annual Inflation Drops to 39.59% in May - Statistics Authority

Urkey's annual inflation slowed down to 39.59% in May from 43.68% in April, with the highest increase in prices registered in the segment of hotels, cafes and restaurants, the Turkish Statistical Institute (Turkstat) said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Turkey's annual inflation slowed down to 39.59% in May from 43.68% in April, with the highest increase in prices registered in the segment of hotels, cafes and restaurants, the Turkish Statistical Institute (Turkstat) said on Monday.

"A change in general index was realized in CPI (2003=100) on the previous month by 0.04%, on December of the previous year by 15.26%, on same month of the previous year by 39.59% and on the twelve months moving averages basis by 63.72% in May 2023," the statistical institute said on its official website.

Turkstat also said that clothing and footwear was the group that registered the lowest annual price increase of 19.49%, while the segment of hotels, cafes and restaurants showed the highest annual increase of 68.

98%.

Meanwhile, the ENAG inflation research group tweeted its inflation estimates showing that Turkey's consumer price index "increased by 109.01% in the last 12 months" and by 7.35% in May.

The Turkish Central Bank has forecast that the annual inflation in the country would stand at 22.3% by the end of 2023.

Turkey has been facing anemic economic growth since 2021, with consumer inflation skyrocketing and the lira experiencing unprecedented volatility. The government attempted to regulate the crisis by cutting the interest rate, but the situation reached a relative equilibrium only in December 2021 when the Turkish Central Bank fixed the interest rate at 14%, with the lira losing 44% of its value against the US dollar.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Turkey Bank Same Lira Price April May December From Government

Recent Stories

Milley Says There Is 'Always Risk' of Escalation A ..

Milley Says There Is 'Always Risk' of Escalation Amid Ukraine Attacks Inside Rus ..

2 minutes ago
 DG PHA visits different parts of city

DG PHA visits different parts of city

2 minutes ago
 Four Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

Four Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

2 minutes ago
 LDA demolishes sheds of 80 shops at Jail Road

LDA demolishes sheds of 80 shops at Jail Road

2 minutes ago
 China to expand 5G application scenarios, boost R& ..

China to expand 5G application scenarios, boost R&D on 6G

4 minutes ago
 Lebanese Parliament's Speaker Eyes June 14 for New ..

Lebanese Parliament's Speaker Eyes June 14 for New Presidential Vote - Reports

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.