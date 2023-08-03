Open Menu

Turkey's Annual Inflation Increases To 47.8% In July From 38.2% In June - Turkstat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Turkey's Annual Inflation Increases to 47.8% in July From 38.2% in June - Turkstat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023)   Annual inflation in Turkey grew by 9.6 percentage points in July month-on-month, reaching 47.8%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) said on Thursday.

"Consumer Price Index, July 2023. Consumer price index (CPI) realized as 47.83% annually and 9.49% monthly," the statement read, adding that annual inflation in June was 38.2%.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Turkey Price June July

Recent Stories

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

44 minutes ago
 Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

53 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

11 hours ago
UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

12 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI c ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt ..

13 hours ago
 Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hun ..

Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hunter Biden Constitute Abuse of ..

13 hours ago
 UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality ..

UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality education at university

13 hours ago
 Three killed in Sariab Road firing

Three killed in Sariab Road firing

13 hours ago
 Two street criminals held, arms recovered

Two street criminals held, arms recovered

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business