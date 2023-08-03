(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Annual inflation in Turkey grew by 9.6 percentage points in July month-on-month, reaching 47.8%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) said on Thursday.

"Consumer Price Index, July 2023. Consumer price index (CPI) realized as 47.83% annually and 9.49% monthly," the statement read, adding that annual inflation in June was 38.2%.