UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Annual Inflation Rate Drops To 58% - Statistical Institute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Turkey's Annual Inflation Rate Drops to 58% - Statistical Institute

The annual inflation in Turkey slowed down in January, dropping to 57.68% from 64.27% in December 2022, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The annual inflation in Turkey slowed down in January, dropping to 57.68% from 64.27% in December 2022, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the ENAG, an independent group of inflation researchers, suggest that Turkey's annual inflation rate, on the contrary, rose to 121.62%, increasing by 9.26% year-on-year � information that totally contradicts the official data provided by the government.

On September 4, 2022, the Turkish government updated its forecast; it now believes that the annual inflation rate will drop to 25% in 2023 before stabilizing at less than 10% until 2025.

The expected annual inflation rate currently stands at 22.3% in 2023, and 8.8% in 2024, according to the Turkish Central Bank's forecast.

Turkey has been facing anemic economic growth since 2021, with consumer inflation skyrocketing and the lira experiencing unprecedented volatility. The government attempted to regulate the crisis by cutting the interest rate, but the situation reached a relative equilibrium only in December 2021 when the Turkish Central Bank fixed the interest rate at 14%, with the lira losing 44% of its value against the US dollar.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Turkey Bank Lira January September December From Government

Recent Stories

Exhibition match of HBL PSL 8 will be played in Qu ..

Exhibition match of HBL PSL 8 will be played in Quetta on Sunday

20 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Europe and ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs discuss strate ..

50 minutes ago
 IIOJK women delegation calls on Azad Jammu and Kas ..

IIOJK women delegation calls on Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sard ..

3 minutes ago
 Barrister Sultan meets US Congresswoman

Barrister Sultan meets US Congresswoman

3 minutes ago
 UN 'Education Cannot Wait' Fund Calls for Urgent F ..

UN 'Education Cannot Wait' Fund Calls for Urgent Funding to Support 222Mln Child ..

3 minutes ago
 Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed ..

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed reviews revenue recoveries

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.