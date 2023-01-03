UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Annual Inflation Rate Drops To 64.27% In December 2022 - Statistical Institute

January 03, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) The annual inflation in Turkey slowed down in December, dropping to 64.27% from 84.39% in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said on Tuesday.

Turkey's consumer price index increased by 1.18% in December, according to statistics.

The largest increases were registered in housing (79.83%), food and non-alcoholic beverages (77.87%) and transportation (54.45%), according to TurkStat.

The ENAG, an independent group of inflation researchers, also presented its data on Tuesday. ENAG's calculations differ with the official data and suggest that Turkey's annual inflation rate rose to 137.55%. The monthly consumer price level reached 5.18%, according to the group.

Currently, the national currency, lira, is trading at 18.7 against the US dollar.

On September 4, the Turkish government updated its forecast, expecting the annual inflation rate to reach 65% in 2022 and drop to 25% in 2023 before stabilizing at less than 10% until 2025.

Turkey has been facing anemic economic growth since 2021, with consumer inflation skyrocketing and the lira experiencing unprecedented volatility. The government attempted to regulate the crisis by cutting the interest rate, but the situation reached a relative equilibrium only in December 2021 when the Turkish Central Bank fixed the interest rate at 14%, with the lira losing 44% of its value against the US dollar.

