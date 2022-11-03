(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The annual rate of change in Turkey's Consumer Price Index grew to 85.5% in October compared to 83.45% in the previous month, according to a Turkish Statistical Institute report published on Thursday.

Monthly inflation was 3.54%, the Institute says.

The ENAG, an independent group of inflation researchers, also presented its data on Thursday. According to their report, Turkey's actual annual inflation rate grew from 185.34% in September to 186.27% in this month. The monthly consumer price level reached 7.81%.

On September 4, the Turkish government updated its forecast, expecting the annual inflation rate to reach 65% in 2022 and drop to 25% in 2023 before stabilizing at less than 10% until 2025.