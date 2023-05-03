Annual consumer price growth in Turkey dropped to 43.68% in April, with the monthly inflation rate amounting to 2.39%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (Turkstat) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Annual consumer price growth in Turkey dropped to 43.68% in April, with the monthly inflation rate amounting to 2.39%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (Turkstat) said on Wednesday.

"A change in general index was realized in CPI (consumer price index) on the previous month by 2.39%, on December of the previous year by 15.21%, on same month of the previous year by 43.68%," the institute said in a statement.

In some groups of goods and services the slowing down of inflation was especially pronounced, including housing with a 43.18% increase in April compared to 56.12% in March or food and non-alcoholic beverages with 53.92% in April against 67.89% in March.

At the same time, the highest inflation rate � 66.62% � was registered in health, Turkstat said, adding that the slowest price increase � 13.82% � was observed in clothing and footwear.

The inflation rate is currently at its lowest point in the last 16 months, with a tendency towards further easing ahead of the parliamentary and presidential elections, Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah reported. Moreover, the Turkish Central Bank decided not to change its policy rate and keep it at 8.5%, forecasting inflation of 22.3% at the end of 2023, the report noted.

In 2022, the Turkish economy had to struggle with the implications of the geopolitical crisis in Europe, accelerating global inflation and fuel prices reaching record highs. Along with human tragedy, the devastating earthquakes that hit the country in February caused immense material damage that cost Turkey more than $34 billion. However, pre-election spending and post-earthquake reconstruction are expected to facilitate economic growth in the country.