Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2022 | 12:30 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The annual inflation in Turkey slowed down in November for the first time in 1.5 years, dropping to 84.39% from 85.51% in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Monday.
Turkey's consumer price index increased by 2.88% in November, according to the statistics.