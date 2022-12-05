UrduPoint.com

Turkey's Annual Inflation Slowed Down In November For 1st Time In 1.5 Years - Statistics

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Turkey's Annual Inflation Slowed Down in November for 1st Time in 1.5 Years - Statistics

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The annual inflation in Turkey slowed down in November for the first time in 1.5 years, dropping to 84.39% from 85.51% in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Monday.

Turkey's consumer price index increased by 2.88% in November, according to the statistics.

