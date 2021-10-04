UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 01:55 PM

Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,402.73 points on Monday, up 0.09% or 1.27 points from the previous close

ANKARA , Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,402.73 points on Monday, up 0.09% or 1.27 points from the previous close.

At last week's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was down 0.35%% to 1,401.46 points, with a daily trading volume of over 11.94 billion Turkish liras ($1.34 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 8.8550 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday, from 8.8520 on Friday.

One euro traded for 10.2710 Turkish liras, versus 10.2620 at the previous close. The British pound/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 11.9980, down from 12.0280.

One barrel of Brent crude oil was sold for around $78.92 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).

