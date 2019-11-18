(@FahadShabbir)

Turkey's benchmark stock index rose 0.50%, or 522.71 points, to start the week at 105,902.43 points

On Friday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 1.54% at 105,379.71 points with a daily trading volume of 7.7 billion Turkish liras ($1.3 billion).

The U.S.

dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 5.7520 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday, compared to 5.7460 at Friday's close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was also up at 6.3630, versus 6.3480, and one British pound traded for 7.4289 Turkish liras, compared to 7.4390 at the previous close. One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $63.27 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) on Monday.