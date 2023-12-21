Open Menu

Turkey's Central Bank Delivers Smaller Rate Hike

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Turkey's central bank announced a smaller interest rate hike than in previous months on Thursday, signalling it is nearing the end of its monetary tightening as it battles double-digit inflation.

The bank lifted its policy rate by 2.5-percentage-points to 42.5 percent. This compares to five-point hikes in previous months.

The bank said it reduced the pace of rate hikes and "anticipates to complete the tightening cycle as soon as possible".

"Assessing that monetary tightness is significantly close to the level required to establish the disinflation course, the (Monetary Policy) Committee reduced the pace of monetary tightening," the bank said in a statement.

"The monetary tightness will be maintained as long as needed to ensure sustained price stability," it added.

