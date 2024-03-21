Turkey's Central Bank Hikes Interest Rate To 50%
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 07:09 PM
Turkey's central bank hiked its key interest rate on Thursday, resuming its tightening cycle as one of the world's highest inflation rates rose again last month
Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Turkey's central bank hiked its key interest rate on Thursday, resuming its tightening cycle as one of the world's highest inflation rates rose again last month.
The bank's monetary policy committee decided to raise the policy rate from 45 percent to 50 percent, with a statement citing "the deterioration in the inflation outlook".
The central bank had declared that its hike in January would be its last as the level was sufficient to start easing the cost of living crisis.
But annual inflation rose again in February, reaching 67.1 percent.
The bank had kept its interest rate unchanged in February after having raised it from 8.5 percent to 45 percent since June.
The central bank said Thursday that its "monetary policy stance will be tightened in case a significant and persistent deterioration in inflation is foreseen".
Economists say pressure on Turkish policymakers is building ahead of local elections on March 31 as capital inflows have slowed and foreign exchange reserves are falling again.
Inflation is a thorn in the side of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the run up to the elections as his ruling AKP party is seeking to win back control of major cities especially Istanbul, currently held by the main opposition party.
In a public rally in western Turkey on Wednesday, Erdogan admitted that high inflation was a challenge for the government.
"Today we are tested by the high cost of living and as a result the loss of welfare of our people with fixed income," he said.
But he assured that as inflation went down, employees and pensioners would benefit from the positive outlook in economy.
"We will overcome all these," he said.
fo/lth
Recent Stories
DC inaugurates Gorakhpur Nursery set up by PHA on 1000 kanals
KP Govt to launch work place-based technical training project: SACM
Mass Iftar parties strengthen bond of brotherhood, mutual coexistence
KP Govt initiates work-based training scheme for technical education
India's recent acts, remarks over China's Zangnan 'serve election purpose': Chin ..
296 Head Constables of Hyderabad range promoted as ASI
Samson’s inaugurates tree plantation drive on Int'l Forest Day
Gang busted; cash, 3 stolen motorbikes recovered
Balochistan govt urged to take steps for preserving forests
Stock markets rally as more rate cuts eyed
Anti encroachment drive, RCB confiscate four truckloads
PSF invites research proposals under CRP
More Stories From Business
-
KP Govt to launch work place-based technical training project: SACM6 minutes ago
-
Stock markets rally as more rate cuts eyed23 minutes ago
-
SCCI plans conference to highlight business, unemployment issues in KP43 minutes ago
-
Export enhancement a top government priority: Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago
-
Switzerland kickstarts rate cuts for major central banks23 minutes ago
-
Bank of England holds interest rate at 16-year high11 minutes ago
-
Sozo Adventure Park set to launch thrilling Eid ul Fitr festivities with ATV and Dirt Bike offerings2 hours ago
-
Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting climate-conscious programs2 hours ago
-
Stocks track Wall St record after Fed keeps rate projection11 minutes ago
-
US indices hit records as Fed confirms plan for 2024 rate cuts11 minutes ago
-
Norway central bank leaves rate unchanged4 minutes ago
-
Kremlin slams Western 'pressure' on Chinese banks over Russia payments4 minutes ago