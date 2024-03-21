Turkey's Central Bank Hikes Rate To 50% As Inflation Rises
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 07:56 PM
Turkey's central bank hiked its key interest rate on Thursday, resuming its tightening cycle as one of the world's highest inflation rates rose again last month
Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Turkey's central bank hiked its key interest rate on Thursday, resuming its tightening cycle as one of the world's highest inflation rates rose again last month.
The move comes 10 days before local elections, with the country's cost-of-living crisis having been a major issue for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling AKP party.
The central bank's monetary policy committee decided to raise the policy rate from 45 percent to 50 percent, with a statement citing "the deterioration in the inflation outlook".
The bank had declared in January that its hike at the time would be its last as the level was sufficient to start easing the cost-of-living crisis.
But annual inflation rose again in February, reaching 67.
1 percent.
The bank had kept its interest rate unchanged in February after having raised it from 8.5 percent to 45 percent since June.
The central bank said Thursday that its "monetary policy stance will be tightened in case a significant and persistent deterioration in inflation is foreseen".
Emerging markets economist Timothy Ash said the decision to hike the rate against expectations was a "hugely positive move".
He said it showed the economic team led by Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and the central bank has been given "a strong mandate to do whatever its takes to fight inflation."
"They are proving their independence now," Ash said.
Recent Stories
Ichhra incident: ATC sends three accused to jail on judicial remand
Yamamoto shelled in debut as Dodgers lose to Padres
Commissioner Hazara for promotion of arts in Jalal Baba auditorium
Stock markets rally as more rate cuts eyed
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 449 power pilferers in 24 hours
PEC, IEP observe World Water Day under theme: "Water for Peace"
Court serves show-cause notice to Superintendent Adiala Jail
IG Punjab approves Rs 22m educational scholarships for 48 police officers
World Forest Day marks in Sukkur
Donald Lu, Asad Majeed rejected Imran's narrative regarding cipher: Shsrjeel Mem ..
ILO vows to resolve workers' issues on priority basis
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique inspects Services Hospital's revam ..
More Stories From Business
-
Stock markets rally as more rate cuts eyed6 minutes ago
-
Bank of England holds interest rate at 16-year high13 minutes ago
-
Turkey's central bank hikes interest rate to 50%46 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to launch work place-based technical training project: SACM56 minutes ago
-
Stock markets rally as more rate cuts eyed1 hour ago
-
SCCI plans conference to highlight business, unemployment issues in KP2 hours ago
-
Export enhancement a top government priority: Ahsan Iqbal2 hours ago
-
Switzerland kickstarts rate cuts for major central banks1 hour ago
-
Bank of England holds interest rate at 16-year high1 hour ago
-
Sozo Adventure Park set to launch thrilling Eid ul Fitr festivities with ATV and Dirt Bike offerings3 hours ago
-
Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting climate-conscious programs3 hours ago
-
Stocks track Wall St record after Fed keeps rate projection1 hour ago