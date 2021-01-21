UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Central Bank Keeps Interest Rate At 17%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 11:28 PM

Turkey's Central Bank Keeps Interest Rate at 17%

The Turkish Central Bank has kept its 17 percent interest rate unchanged and vowed to continue implementing strong monetary policy to stabilize prices and tackle inflation spurred by the coronavirus related restrictions, the regulator's Monetary Policy Committee said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The Turkish Central Bank has kept its 17 percent interest rate unchanged and vowed to continue implementing strong monetary policy to stabilize prices and tackle inflation spurred by the coronavirus related restrictions, the regulator's Monetary Policy Committee said on Thursday.

"The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the policy rate (one-week repo auction rate) constant at 17 percent," the regulator said, adding that "the downward effects of the pandemic-related restrictions on the economy are more confined compared to the second quarter of last year."

The regulator stressed that the interest rate might be further increased if the current monetary policy did not result in stable prices and a low inflation rate.

"As regards to the indicators pointing to a permanent fall in inflation and price stability, indicators for the underlying trend of inflation and pricing behavior, diffusion indices, demand and cost factors, and inflation expectations will be monitored closely for their compatibility with the targets in the forecast horizon.

Additional monetary tightening will be delivered if needed," the regulator said.

The committee added that the tight monetary policy would enhance the country's financial stability, in general, and facilitate the accumulation of foreign exchange reserves.

"The tight monetary policy stance, besides attaining permanent price stability, will foster macroeconomic and financial stability positively by facilitating the fall in country risk premium, the reversal in currency substitution, the accumulation of foreign exchange reserves and the perpetual decline in financing costs," the regulator said.

On November 19, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey increased the interest rate from 10.25 percent to 15 percent in an attempt to contain inflation and promote financial stability, pledging to decrease the key rate after the inflation was restrained. In December, the bank again raised its policy rate to 17 percent, citing the challenges faced by the global economy amid the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Turkey Bank Price November December From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poirier vs Mcgregor 2 to be Aired on &#039;UFC Ara ..

31 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador to US Antonov Says Still No Con ..

8 minutes ago

Forgery case: Court reserves verdict on bail plea

8 minutes ago

Meeting of Normandy Four Political Aides to Be Hel ..

11 minutes ago

Senior Russian Lawmaker Talks Cooperation, Mideast ..

11 minutes ago

UET employees get time scale upgradation

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.