Turkey's Central Bank Lifts Key Rate One Last Time To 45%
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 05:15 PM
Turkey's central bank on Thursday delivered what it said was the final interest rate hike of a historic tightening cycle that more than quintupled borrowing costs to fight record inflation
Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Turkey's central bank on Thursday delivered what it said was the final interest rate hike of a historic tightening cycle that more than quintupled borrowing costs to fight record inflation.
The bank lifted its policy rate to 45 percent from 42.5 percent and said the level was sufficient to start fighting Turkey's dire cost of living crisis.
"The monetary tightness required to establish the disinflation course is achieved and this level will be maintained as long as needed," the bank said in statement.
The central bank has now lifted borrowing costs from 8.5 percent in June to the highest level of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's 21-year rule in a bid to cure Turkey's worst bout of inflation since the 1990s.
Turkey's final rate hike follows a turbulent week for central bank governor Hafize Gaye Erkan -- a former Wall Street executive and Turkey's most senior female official.
Recent Stories
KP-EZDMC arranges awareness session regarding BoK’s scheme
Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted to Anti-Narcotics Force
Imran Khan rules out talks’ possibility with anyone for power
Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans
Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperation in all areas of mutual inter ..
Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood
PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Police Department in Collaborati ..
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Netwo ..
IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO
POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review
More Stories From Business
-
KP-EZDMC arranges awareness session regarding BoK’s scheme7 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 524 points22 minutes ago
-
Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood1 hour ago
-
Norway wants to further enhance business relations with Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Trade and Investment officers visit PSGMEA2 hours ago
-
Food group imports decrease 19.48% in 06 months of FY 2023-243 hours ago
-
WCCIS to hold “We-Exhibit 2024” in March3 hours ago
-
Third party inclusion to boost CPEC benefits3 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.1,400 to Rs.213,800 per tola4 hours ago
-
Hong Kong, Shanghai shares finish with more gains4 hours ago