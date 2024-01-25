Open Menu

Turkey's Central Bank Lifts Key Rate One Last Time To 45%

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 05:15 PM

Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time to 45%

Turkey's central bank on Thursday delivered what it said was the final interest rate hike of a historic tightening cycle that more than quintupled borrowing costs to fight record inflation

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Turkey's central bank on Thursday delivered what it said was the final interest rate hike of a historic tightening cycle that more than quintupled borrowing costs to fight record inflation.

The bank lifted its policy rate to 45 percent from 42.5 percent and said the level was sufficient to start fighting Turkey's dire cost of living crisis.

"The monetary tightness required to establish the disinflation course is achieved and this level will be maintained as long as needed," the bank said in statement.

The central bank has now lifted borrowing costs from 8.5 percent in June to the highest level of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's 21-year rule in a bid to cure Turkey's worst bout of inflation since the 1990s.

Turkey's final rate hike follows a turbulent week for central bank governor Hafize Gaye Erkan -- a former Wall Street executive and Turkey's most senior female official.

