ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Turkey's defense industry set a new export record in the first half of 2023, reaching more than $2.3 billion, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, adding that the country aims to reach a total of $6 billion in defense exports this year.

"For the first six months of this year we have exported defense industry production for a total of $2.378 billion, which is a record number. Our goal is $6 billion in 2023," Erdogan said at the opening of the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul, adding that Turkey has begun to reap the benefits of its new strategy of localizing the defense industry.

Erdogan stressed that Turkey's defense industry is "writing a success story that is admired by the whole world."

"This sector has proven its effectiveness with its armed vehicles, artillery, missiles, air defense systems, various weapons and radar systems that have been tested in conflict zones," the president said, adding that Turkey is now among the top three countries in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and that the defense industry is currently working on 850 projects.

Total exports of Turkey's defense industry production for 2022 amounted to $4.4 billion.