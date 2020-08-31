(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Turkey's economy contracted by almost 10 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2020 amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, the Turkish Statistical Institute said in a press release on Monday.

According to the institute, Turkey's gross domestic product (GDP) dropped by 9.9 percent year-on-year in Q2 2020, the country's largest quarterly fall in over a decade. The losses were concentrated in the industrial and service sectors, which fell by 16.5 percent and 25 percent, respectively.

At the same time, Turkey's financial and insurance sector recorded year-on-year growth of 27.8 percent and the information and communications sector was up 11 percent, the statistical body said.

The agricultural industry also grew year-on-year by 4 percent, the institute stated.

In the second quarter of 2020, Turkish exports fell year-on-year by 35.3 percent, compared to a 6.3 percent drop in imports, the institute said.

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, Turkish public health authorities have registered 268,546 positive tests for the disease and the country's death toll stands at 6,326.

On Sunday, the Turkish Health Ministry confirmed 1,482 new cases of the disease, a slight drop from the 1,549 new positive tests reported the day before.