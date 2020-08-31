UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Economy Falls Almost 10% In Q2 2020 Due To COVID-19 Disruption - Statistical Body

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 04:00 PM

Turkey's Economy Falls Almost 10% in Q2 2020 Due to COVID-19 Disruption - Statistical Body

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Turkey's economy contracted by almost 10 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2020 amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, the Turkish Statistical Institute said in a press release on Monday.

According to the institute, Turkey's gross domestic product (GDP) dropped by 9.9 percent year-on-year in Q2 2020, the country's largest quarterly fall in over a decade. The losses were concentrated in the industrial and service sectors, which fell by 16.5 percent and 25 percent, respectively.

At the same time, Turkey's financial and insurance sector recorded year-on-year growth of 27.8 percent and the information and communications sector was up 11 percent, the statistical body said.

The agricultural industry also grew year-on-year by 4 percent, the institute stated.

In the second quarter of 2020, Turkish exports fell year-on-year by 35.3 percent, compared to a 6.3 percent drop in imports, the institute said.

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, Turkish public health authorities have registered 268,546 positive tests for the disease and the country's death toll stands at 6,326.

On Sunday, the Turkish Health Ministry confirmed 1,482 new cases of the disease, a slight drop from the 1,549 new positive tests reported the day before.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Turkey Same Sunday 2020 From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Pakistan and Imran Khan can’t go side by side ..

28 minutes ago

Sandooq Al Watan expands scope of ‘ReThink Brine ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis &amp; Disasters Commit ..

31 minutes ago

Great potential lies in Pak-China agri cooperation ..

3 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 provided medical services to 2723 mou ..

3 minutes ago

Advisory for farmers to save cotton crop

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.