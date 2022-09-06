(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Europe is reaping what it sowed by sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin, and that is why the EU is experiencing an energy crisis, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"We are not having any problems with natural gas right now. Actually, Europe is reaping what they sowed. Europe's attitude towards Mr. Putin, their sanctions, inevitably brought Mr. Putin to a point of 'If you do this, I will do that' against them. And President Putin is using all the means and weapons at his disposal. The most important one is natural gas. We do not want to see it happen but such a situation is developing right now in Europe.

I think Europe will face serious challenges this winter," Erdogan said.

The president underscored that Turkey does not have to face the problem of energy shortages.

The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to the crisis and Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.