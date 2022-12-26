ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on December 26 will discuss with the cabinet an issue of establishing a gas hub proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, a diplomatic source in Ankara told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The cabinet will hold its last meeting in 2022 tomorrow (on December 26) under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Gas is the main issue on the agenda. It includes both the connection to the national system of gas discovered in the Black Sea and the gas hub project proposed by the Russian president," a source said.

The source added that Erdogan would inform the public on the meeting's outcomes in his address to the nation.

On October 12, Putin said that Moscow could redirect gas transit from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to Turkey. The next day, the Russian and Turkish presidents discussed the idea during their face-to-face meeting in Astana. On October 14, Erdogan said that the two leaders instructed relevant institutions in both countries to start implementing the project.