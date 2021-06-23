UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Expected Economic Growth 5.7% In 2021 - Erdogan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Turkish economy grew 7% in the first quarter of this year and is expected to expand 5.7% in 2021 overall, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"Turkey last year became the second fastest-growing economy among G20 [nations] with 1.8% rate. In the same period, we also became one of the G20 states most rising in industrial production. In the first quarter of 2021, we had growth of 7%, which has increased our expectations for the rest of the year. According to the recent reports published by the OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development], it is expected that Turkey will grow by 5.

7% in 2021 and 3.4% in 2022," Erdogan said at the Qatar Economic Forum, joining via video conference.

The Qatar Economic Forum 2021, which began on Monday, is held as a three-day virtual event under the theme of "New Perspectives for Tomorrow." Numerous government leaders, diplomats and businessmen from across the world are joining the forum in order to support post-COVID-19 economic growth and international cooperation.

