ISTANBUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Turkey's exports managed to achieve 169.5 billion U.S. Dollars in 2020 under the severe conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan announced Tuesday.

"We have closed the year 2020 with an export value of 169.5 billion dollars, and this is the success of Turkish exporters and Turkey," Pekcan said at a televised year-end foreign trade evaluation meeting.

She also noted that the country recorded an "all-time high monthly export figure" of 17.8 billion dollars in December with a 16 percent year-on-year increase.

The minister said that the corona-virus has impacted every aspect of life last year, including health and social issues, hindering logistics capabilities, downsizing economies, and causing foreign demand shrinkages.

"Turkey mobilized every opportunity to get through the process with the least loss," she noted. Meanwhile, Turkey's imports rose by 4.3 percent and hit 219.4 billion dollars in 2020, and the export-import coverage ratio reached 77.3 percent, according to Pekcan.