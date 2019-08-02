UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Exports Raise Over 8.3% In July

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 03:04 PM

Turkey's exports raise over 8.3% in July

Turkey's exports surged 8.32 per cent to reach $15.96 billion in July, According to Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan on Friday

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Turkey's exports surged 8.32 per cent to reach $15.96 billion in July, According to Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan on Friday.

The figure under the general trade system makes July 2019 the best-performing July in the country's export history, she said.

In the same month, Turkey's imports amounted to $19.

3 billion, down nearly 8 p[er cent on an annual basis.

"Despite global developments, Turkey continues to raise exports thanks to government actions and exporters' efforts," Pekcan stressed.

For calculating foreign trade data, two different methods are used including the special trade system and the general trade system.

Calculations based on the special trade system do not include free zones or customs warehouses.

