ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Turkey's exports surged 8.32 per cent to reach $15.96 billion in July, According to Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan on Friday.

The figure under the general trade system makes July 2019 the best-performing July in the country's export history, she said.

In the same month, Turkey's imports amounted to $19.

3 billion, down nearly 8 p[er cent on an annual basis.

"Despite global developments, Turkey continues to raise exports thanks to government actions and exporters' efforts," Pekcan stressed.

For calculating foreign trade data, two different methods are used including the special trade system and the general trade system.

Calculations based on the special trade system do not include free zones or customs warehouses.