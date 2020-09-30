UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Exports Total $12.5B In August

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

Turkey's exports total $12.5B in August

Turkey's exports dropped 5.7% year-on-year in August to reach $12.5 billion, the country's statistical authority announced on Wednesday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Turkey's exports dropped 5.7% year-on-year in August to reach $12.5 billion, the country's statistical authority announced on Wednesday.

The country's imports, on the other hand, rose 20.4% to stand at $18.7 billion in the month, versus the same month last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The foreign trade deficit was $6.

3 billion in the month, up 168.2% compared to August 2019, it said. In August, exports coverage imports were 66.5%, while it was 85% the same month last year. Meanwhile, exports and imports dropped 12.9% and 1.2%, respectively, in the January-August period.

During the similar period, exports were $102.3 billion with a 12.9% fall and imports $135.3 billion with a 1.2% decrease compared to the same period last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Same August 2019 Billion

Recent Stories

Nepal to resume issuing tourist visas for mountain ..

47 seconds ago

Egypt registers 124 new COVID-19 infections

50 seconds ago

Two killed in road accidents in sargodha

52 seconds ago

Germany Not Recognizing Lukashenko as Belarusian P ..

54 seconds ago

Int'l Day of Older Persons to be marked on Thursda ..

6 minutes ago

Macron Says Will Discuss Kabakh Situation With Put ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.