Turkey's Exports Up 5.6% To $17.33B In Oct

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 12:54 PM

Turkey's exports up 5.6% to $17.33B in Oct

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Turkey's exports rose by 5.6% to reach $17.33 billion in October, on a yearly basis, the country's statistical authority announced on Monday.

The country's imports also posted an increase of 8.4% to reach $19.7 billion in the same month versus October 2019.

Meanwhile, the foreign trade deficit was at $2.37 billion, up 34.4% annually.

The export-import coverage ratio was 88% in October 2020, down from 90.3% in the same month in 2019.

- 10-month figures Turkey's exports were $135.6 billion, down 9.1% year-on-year in the first 10 months, while imports totaled $175.9 billion, increasing 2.2%.

The trade balance posted a $40.72 billion deficit in January-October, up 76.2% on a yearly basis.

The export-import coverage ratio was 77.1% over the 10 months, down from 86.7% in the same period last year.

