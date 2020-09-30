UrduPoint.com
Turkey's External Gross Debt Stock At $421.8B End-June

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 04:08 PM

Turkey's gross external debt stock totaled at $421.8 billion as of end-June, the country's Treasury and Finance Ministry announced Wednesday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Turkey's gross external debt stock totaled at $421.8 billion as of end-June, the country's Treasury and Finance Ministry announced Wednesday.

The figure was 56.8% of Turkey's gross domestic product (GDP), the ministry said in a statement. The country's net foreign debt stood at $244.

4 billion as of June 30, some 32.9% of its GDP. The ministry data showed that Treasury-guaranteed foreign debt stock amounted to $14 billion at the end of June.

The EU-defined general government debt stock of the country was some 1.77 trillion Turkish liras ($258 billion), or 39.4% of GDP as of June 30. The public net debt stock reached 924.3 billion Turkish liras ($135 billion) in the same period.

