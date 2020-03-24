Turkey has delayed collecting taxes from 1.9 million taxpayers and several sectors for the upcoming three months as force majeure provisions to counter the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's finance minister, Berat Albayrak, said on Tuesday

"We have prepared a general communique for taxpayers who will benefit from force majeure provisions. Around 1.9 million citizens, who are self-employed, and who are taxpayers, are included in the force majeure," Albayrak said in a statement.

The statement suspends tax collections for the months of April, May and June for a period of six months to the self-employed and business owners in the agriculture and retail sectors.

A separate provision was provided for taxpayers over 65 years of age who have been affected by the stay-at-home decree imposed nationwide last week.

As of Tuesday, Turkey has registered over 1,500 cases of coronavirus infection which has led to 37 deaths.