Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 05:40 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Turkey has delayed collecting taxes from 1.9 million taxpayers and several sectors for the upcoming three months as force majeure provisions to counter the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's finance minister, Berat Albayrak, said on Tuesday.

"We have prepared a general communique for taxpayers who will benefit from force majeure provisions. Around 1.9 million citizens, who are self-employed, and who are taxpayers, are included in the force majeure," Albayrak said in a statement.

The statement suspends tax collections for the months of April, May and June for a period of six months to the self-employed and business owners in the agriculture and retail sectors.

A separate provision was provided for taxpayers over 65 years of age who have been affected by the stay-at-home decree imposed nationwide last week.

As of Tuesday, Turkey has registered over 1,500 cases of coronavirus infection which has led to 37 deaths.

