ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Turkish government bodies have received a letter signed by Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek reminding them of the need to review all expenditures and be more frugal, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Monday.

In the letter, the minister called on state institutions to maximize savings in the provision of public services and refrain from going beyond the budget, the news agency reported.

The letter was a reminder of a previous one, signed by the country's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, about austerity measures issued back in 2021, the report added.

In order to save money, state agencies are reportedly advised not to increase the number of staff, not to take additional expenses and to seek joint purchases. The institutions are expected to reduce expenses on the purchase and use of official vehicles, communications, publications in the media, office supplies and others.

In recent years, Turkey has faced several economic problems, including high inflation and the national Currency devaluation. The Turkish lira has lost more than 80% of its value in the past five years, and 44% of its value in 2021 alone, while inflation is almost 40% at the moment.