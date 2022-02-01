Turkey's annual foreign trade deficit fell by 7.5 percent year-on-year to 46.13 billion U.S. dollars in 2021, according to the official data released on Monday

ANKARA, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Turkey's annual foreign trade deficit fell by 7.5 percent year-on-year to 46.13 billion U.S. Dollars in 2021, according to the official data released on Monday.

The country's exports increased by 32.8 percent to 225.29 billion dollars in 2021, and imports increased by 23.6 percent to 271.42 billion dollars, according to figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute.

With an increase in energy import costs, the country's foreign trade deficit jumped by 49.3 percent to 6.79 billion dollars in December last year, up from 4.55 billion dollars in the same month of the previous year. In December 2020, the export-to-import ratio was 79.7 percent, and the figure dropped to 76.6 percent in December 2021.

Exports jumped by 24.9 percent to 22.28 billion dollars in December, compared to the same month of the previous year, while imports increased by 29.

9 percent to 29.7 billion dollars.The ratio of exports to imports was 83 percent in 2021, up from 77.3 percent in 2020.

Germany, the United States, and Britain were Turkey's three largest importers in 2021, with 19.32 billion dollars, 14.72 billion dollars, and 13.7 billion dollars respectively in imports from Turkey.

China, Russia, Germany, and the United States were Turkey's four top exporters in 2021, with exports totaling 32.2 billion dollars, 29 billion dollars, 21.7 billion dollars, and 13.1 billion dollars, respectively.

Last year, manufacturing industry products accounted for 94.5 percent of total exports in Turkey, whereas high-technology products accounted for 3 percent of the country's manufacturing industry exports.