NAIROBI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Turkey's foreign trade deficit increased by 168.2 percent year-on-year in August to 6.278 billion U.S. Dollars according to the general trade system, Turkish Statistical Institute said on Thursday.

The country's exports dropped 5.7 percent while imports surged 20.4 percent in August when compared to the same month of 2019, according to the data released.

Germany became Turkey's leading export partner with 1.21 billion dollars in August, followed by the United Kingdom with 989 million dollars, and the U.S. with 740 million dollars, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, China ranked first for Turkey's import in August with 1.931 billion dollars. Germany listed the second with 1.695 billion dollars, and Iraq the third with 1.674 billion dollars, according to the institute.