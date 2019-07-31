UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Foreign Trade Deficit Shrinks 42.5 % In June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 02:02 PM

Turkey's foreign trade deficit shrinks 42.5 % in June

Turkey's foreign trade deficit dropped sharply in June, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced on Wednesday

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Turkey's foreign trade deficit dropped sharply in June, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced on Wednesday.

TurkStat, said last month the figure fell 42.5 per cent to $3.17 billion year-on-year, down from $5.5 billion in June 2018.

The country's exports ($11.08 billion) and imports ($14.26 billion) in June both dropped, by 14.3 per cent and 22.

7, respectively, on a yearly basis.

The exports-to-imports coverage ratio rose to 84.9 per cent last month, up from 66.8 per cent the previous June.

Meanwhile, the country's exports in the first half of 2019 rose 1.2 per cent to reach $83.7 billion and imports dropped 19.8 per cent to $98.56 billion.

The first half's foreign trade gap narrowed 63.6 per cent to $14.85 billion, down from a $40.8 billion deficit in the same period last year.

