Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 05:34 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Turkey's industrial production increased by 4.4 percent in July from the same period last year, according to data unveiled on Monday.

Regarding the subsectors of the industry, the manufacturing index saw the highest year-on-year rise in July with a 5.1 percent increase, the data released by Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

The index of the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply sector increased by 1.4 percent, it also noted.

The mining and quarrying sector index, however, dropped by 4.9 percent during the same period, according to the data.

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, meanwhile, said on his Twitter account that the country's retail sales volume increased by 11.

9 percent on an annual basis in July.

Albayrak also announced that the turnover in the construction, trade, and service sectors rose by 20.2 percent year-on-year in the same month.

The Istanbul-based Tera Securities said in a written statement that the newly announced figures indicated the increasing firm activities and production after the COVID-19 restrictions were further eased at the beginning of July.

However, the company believed that the increase is expected to get slower in August as the uncertainties about the pandemic remain, and the daily number of infected cases keeps growing across the country.

