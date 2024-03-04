(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Turkey's annual inflation rose again in February, reaching 67.1 percent despite a string of interest rate hikes, official data showed on Monday

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Turkey's annual inflation rose again in February, reaching 67.1 percent despite a string of interest rate hikes, official data showed on Monday.

The Turkish central bank held its key interest rate at 45 percent last month, pausing after eight straight increases aimed at taming consumer prices that had remained stable at 64.

9 percent in January.

On a monthly basis, inflation rose 4.5 percent in February, slower than the 6.7 percent rise logged in January.