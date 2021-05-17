UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Machinery Exports Reach $7.5B In January-April

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 04:27 PM

Turkey's machinery exports reach $7.5B in January-April

Turkey's machinery exports reached $7.5 billion during the January-April period, increasing by $1.3 billion compare to the same period in 2019

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) : Turkey's machinery exports reached $7.5 billion during the January-April period, increasing by $1.3 billion compare to the same period in 2019.

Turkey sent machinery products weighing around 1.2 million tons to foreign countries during the first four months, Turkey's Machinery Exporters' Association said on Monday.

Kutlu Karavelioglu, the head of the association, said the association will continue to compare this year's figures with 2019 to show export performance.

The sector's exports to its main 10 destinations totaled $3.5 billion in the January-April period, up from $2.5 billion in the same period in 2020 and $2.9 billion in the same period in 2019, Karavelioglu noted.

In the first four months of this year, Turkey's overall exports surged 33.1% to $68.8 billion on a yearly basis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Turkey Same 2019 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif’s name put on ECL, says Sheikh Ra ..

13 minutes ago

UAEU Council holds third meeting chaired by Zaki N ..

16 minutes ago

Russia's Novatek Plans to Fully Launch Arctic LNG ..

3 minutes ago

Motorcyclist hit to death in sargodha

3 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis, Disaster ..

31 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.