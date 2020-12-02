UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Passenger Car Sales Up 67.3% Y-o-y In Jan-Nov

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 04:39 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Turkey's passenger car sales rose 67.3% to 529,388 in the first 11 months of 2020 compared to the same period last year, according to data released by an industry group on Wednesday.

The country's car and light commercial vehicle total market grew 72% to 668,495 units year-on-year this January to November, said the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD).

Some 139,107 light commercial vehicles were sold in this period, up 92.8% year-on-year.

On a monthly basis, the total passenger car and light commercial vehicle market saw a 37.8% rise in November, reaching at 80,141.

Passenger car sales jumped by over a third, 34.6%, to 64,357 in the month.

The car market showed an increase of 7.4% in November compared to the 10-year average of November sales.

