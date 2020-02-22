UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Pegasus To Launch Flights For Pakistan

Sat 22nd February 2020 | 05:26 PM

Turkey's Pegasus to launch flights for Pakistan

Civil Aviation Authority has also confirmed the plan of Pegasus' flights from next month between Karachi and Istanbul.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2020) A Turkish private airline has decided to launch flights to Pakistan, the sources say here on Saturday.

According to the details, Pegasus Turkish Airline will start flights to Pakistan from March 28.

The development is taking place after recent visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who had said that more Turkish businessmen will come to Pakistan to invest.

Civil Aviation Authority has also issued a notification, confirming that the Turkish airline will fly four flights a week between Karachi and Istanbul.

The economists say that new flight operation will increase tourism and trade between both Islamabad and Istanbul besides bringing people of both sides closer to each other.

