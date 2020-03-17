UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Short Term Foreign Debt Stock Reaches $ 123.6B

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 03:41 PM

Turkey's short term foreign debt stock reaches $ 123.6B

Turkey's Central Bank on Tuesday reported that the country's short-term external debt stock totaled $123.6 billion as of end-January

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ):Turkey's Central Bank on Tuesday reported that the country's short-term external debt stock totaled $123.6 billion as of end-January.

The external debt stock maturing within one year or less remained constant compared to end of last year, according to the bank.

The currency breakdown of the debt stock composed of 48.8% U.S. dollars, 30% euro, 13.8% Turkish lira and 7.4% other currencies.

Short-term external debt stock of lenders rose 1% to $56.8 billion while other sectors saw a 1% drop to $58.4 billion, the bank said. The rest of the amount some $8.4 billion belonged to the bank.

"From the borrowers side, the short-term debt of public sector, which consists of public banks, increased by 7.

7% to $23.4 billion and the short-term debt of private sector decreased by 1.8% to $91.7 billion compared to the end of 2019," it noted. Short-term foreign exchange (FX) loans of the banks received from abroad went down 11.3% to $6.9 billion.

"FX deposits of non-residents (except banking sector) within residents' banks decreased by 0.1% in comparison to the end of 2019 recording $21.1 billion. "FX deposits of non-resident lenders recorded $13.6 billion in January, down 0.7% from end-2019, it added. The bank also said that non-residents' Turkish lira deposits rose 11.5%, hitting $15.2 billion in the same period.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Bank Same Lira Euro January 2019 From Billion

Recent Stories

Tecno’s “Ultra-clear Challenge” with top-six ..

22 minutes ago

Kabul to Welcome UN Sanctions Relief on Taliban On ..

2 minutes ago

Kabul Hopes Russia to Join Railroad, Gas, Mining P ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Considers Minsk's Complaints Over Russia's ..

2 minutes ago

Iraq president names ex-Najaf governor Adnan Zurfi ..

2 minutes ago

France ready to nationalise firms 'if necessary': ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.