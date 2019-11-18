UrduPoint.com
Turkey's To Open Borsa Istanbul

Turkey's to open Borsa Istanbul

Turkey's benchmark stock index rose 0.50%, or 522.71 points, to start the week at 105,902.43 points

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Turkey's benchmark stock index rose 0.50%, or 522.71 points, to start the week at 105,902.43 points.

On Friday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 1.54% at 105,379.71 points with a daily trading volume of 7.7 billion Turkish liras ($1.3 billion).

The U.S.

dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 5.7520 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday, compared to 5.7460 at Friday's close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was also up at 6.3630, versus 6.3480, and one British pound traded for 7.4289 Turkish liras, compared to 7.4390 at the previous close. One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $63.27 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) on Monday.

