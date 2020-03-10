UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey's Unemployment Rate At 13.7% In December 2019

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 01:22 PM

Turkey's unemployment rate at 13.7% in December 2019

Turkey's unemployment rate in December 2019 stood at 13.7%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed Tuesday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Turkey's unemployment rate in December 2019 stood at 13.7%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed Tuesday.

The figure was marginally up from the same month of the previous year, rising 0.

2 percentage point, TurkStat said in a statement.

The number of jobless aged 15 and over in the country reached 4.4 million by the end of last year -- a rise of 94,000 from November 2018.

On a monthly basis, December's figures also rose 0.4 percentage point, when unemployment stood at 13.3% in November 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Same November December 2018 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Initiates Large Scale Spring Tree Pl ..

6 minutes ago

Attack on Nawaz  Sharif’s personal physician: S ..

11 minutes ago

Sindh govt to launch travel advisory to control Co ..

28 minutes ago

Message By Chief Of The Naval Staff On The Occasio ..

36 minutes ago

Musk Says Starlink Satellites Not a Problem for As ..

52 seconds ago

Turkish Forces Neutralize 5 Senior PKK Members in ..

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.