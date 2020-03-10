Turkey's unemployment rate in December 2019 stood at 13.7%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed Tuesday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Turkey's unemployment rate in December 2019 stood at 13.7%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) revealed Tuesday.

The figure was marginally up from the same month of the previous year, rising 0.

2 percentage point, TurkStat said in a statement.

The number of jobless aged 15 and over in the country reached 4.4 million by the end of last year -- a rise of 94,000 from November 2018.

On a monthly basis, December's figures also rose 0.4 percentage point, when unemployment stood at 13.3% in November 2019.