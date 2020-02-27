UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish 2019 GDP Growth Rate Of 0.6% Expected

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 03:48 PM

Turkish 2019 GDP growth rate of 0.6% expected

The growth of the Turkish economy for 2019 is expected to come in at 0.6%, according to an Anadolu Agency survey on Thursday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The growth of the Turkish economy for 2019 is expected to come in at 0.6%, according to an Anadolu Agency survey on Thursday. A panel of 17 economists projected the country's GDP rose 0.6% in 2019, varying between 0.2% and 0.9%.

Economists' forecast for the last quarter of 2019 was 5.1% on average, with the lowest figure at 4.2% and the highest at 6.1%.

The Turkish economy grew by 7.4% in 2018, while it narrowed by 2.8% in the last quarter of 2018. It continued to shrink in the first two quarters of 2019 by 2.8% and 2.3%, respectively.

After three weak quarters, the country's GDP posted 0.

9% growth rate in the third quarter of 2019. GDP figures for the last quarter and the whole year will be released next week by the country's statistical authority, TurkStat.

Meanwhile, Anadolu Agency's survey also forecast that the country's economy will grow by 3.9% in 2020, with predictions ranging between 2.5% and 5.2%.

Turkey's New Economic Program, announced last September, targets growth of 0.5% in 2019 and 5% in the following three years.

Several international institutions, such as the IMF and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), expect positive growth of Turkey's GDP in 2019 and thereafter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Turkey September 2018 2019 2020

Recent Stories

FNC Defence Affairs Committee Chairman discusses c ..

6 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion

2 minutes ago

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) notif ..

2 minutes ago

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) DG plants s ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-Encroachment operation against land grabbers ..

2 minutes ago

Excise and Narcotics Hazara foils smuggling of Has ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.