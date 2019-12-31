UrduPoint.com
Turkish Airlines, Boeing Reach Compensation Deal

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:23 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Turkish Airlines and U.S. aircraft maker Boeing have agreed on compensation for losses from grounded and undelivered aircraft, Turkey's flag carrier announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"Boeing will cover some of our loss and the revenue that we cannot generate because our grounded aircraft are not used in operations," said the statement on a public disclosure platform.

The flag carrier stressed the difficulties it faced due to the grounding of Boeing's 737 Max aircraft, which has faced a troubled year.

Close contact between the two companies was "never cut," Turkish Airlines added.

Boeing's top-selling aircraft model was grounded worldwide after two crashes which killed hundreds of people and cost the company billions of Dollars.

On March 10, Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET-302 crashed shortly after taking off from an airport in Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people on board.

The model was also involved in an October 2018 crash outside of Jakarta, Indonesia. All 189 people on board Lion Air Flight JT610 were killed.

