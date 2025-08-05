Turkish Airlines ready to start direct cargo service from Faisalabad: Serekan Sonmez

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Mr. Serekan Sonmez, Cargo Operation Head of the Turkish Airlines for middle East & South Asia has said that Turkish Airlines is ready to start direct cargo service from Faisalabad International Airport (FIAP) as soon as requisite infrastructure is provided.

Addressing the business community in a meeting at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he underlined the importance of the aviation sector to capitalize the economic benefits in the wake of excellent brotherly relations between Pakistan and Türkiye. He said that currently Turkish Airlines was managing cargo operations from Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore while the next destination may be Faisalabad. He also briefed the participants about the Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC) project and said that movement of cargo was also ensured through sea and road in addition to the air.

Mr. Rehan Naseem Bharara, President FCCI welcomed the Turk guest and thanked him for unconditional Turk support during the recent India Pakistan war. He said that Faisalabad was recognized as the textile hub just a few decades ago but now it has diversified its production and export portfolio as state-of-the-art tiles, automobiles, mobile phones, pharmaceutical and other industries have also been established here with local and foreign investment.

He said that dry cargo of 40 ton per week was available in addition to the seasonal export of 60-to-70 tons fruits and vegetables from Faisalabad. “This cargo is currently routed through other cities due to the absence of a cargo facility in this city”, he said and added Faisalabad has a sizable passenger load. He said that Turkish Airlines could avail from this untapped potential by launching direct passenger flights and operating direct freight service.

Madam Tasneem Akhtar Airport Manager assured full passenger and cargo load for the Turkish Airlines if it starts its operation from FIAP.

Muzammil Sultan Chairman FDPT, Kashif Zia of PHMA, Engineer Bilal Jamil of APBUMA, Nadeem Iqbal of travel Association and Rehan Ashfaq also took part in the question-answer session while Jaffar Hussain, Regional Manager Cargo Punjab and Saqib Kareem, Regional Cargo Manager Islamabad Turkish Airlines responded to the different queries.

Later Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa Vice President offered vote of thanks while Rehan Naseem Bharara presented FCCI shield to Mr. Serekan Sonmez. The Cargo Operation Head of Turkish Airlines also presented a model of plane to the President FCCI. Earlier a documentary about FCCI was also screened.