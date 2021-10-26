UrduPoint.com

Turkish Airlines Rings Closing Bell On Wall Street

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 02:25 PM

NEW YORK � 25 Oct 9(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines rang the closing bell on the New York Stock Exchange Monday as part of the Empire State Building Run-Up event.

The carrier has also undertaken the main sponsorship � presenting sponsor � of the 43rd edition of the race, climbing the 102-floor building.

