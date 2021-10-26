Turkish Airlines rings closing bell on Wall Street

Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines rang the closing bell on the New York Stock Exchange Monday as part of the Empire State Building Run-Up event

NEW YORK � 25 Oct 9(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines rang the closing bell on the New York Stock Exchange Monday as part of the Empire State Building Run-Up event.

The carrier has also undertaken the main sponsorship � presenting sponsor � of the 43rd edition of the race, climbing the 102-floor building.