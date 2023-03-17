UrduPoint.com

Turkish Airlines To Cancel Flights To Greece

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Turkish Airlines announced on Wednesday the cancellation of flights to and from Greece due to an upcoming 24-hour strike in the country

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Turkish Airlines announced on Wednesday the cancellation of flights to and from Greece due to an upcoming 24-hour strike in the country.

Greece's air traffic controllers will join the strike on Thursday over the deadly train accident in the country last week.

"Our flights will be cancelled from Istanbul to Athens and Thessaloniki, and vice versa, on Thursday," the natinal flag carrier said in a statement.

On Feb. 28, a passenger train collided with a freight train around the town of Tempi in the northern Larissa province of Greece.

The official death toll stands at 57, including many university students and nine train crew members.

